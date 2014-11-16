Preview: Boston College at Massachusetts

Having survived the first test of the new season, Boston College will likely find the second to be a bit more challenging when it squares off against Massachusetts on Sunday in the Coaches vs. Cancer tripleheader at TD Garden in Boston. The Eagles hung on against unheralded New Hampshire on Friday to give coach Jim Christian his first victory, but were less than impressive in doing so. “The hardest thing to do in basketball is to defend when you are not making shots and I thought we did that well,” Christian told the media after his team shot 35.8 percent. “It’s not that we weren’t getting shots. We were 1-of-19 from 3. We had not shot the ball poorly in our two exhibition games, but we did tonight. We weren’t in sync.”

The Eagles will have to shoot better if they are to have a chance to stay with the Minutemen, who used a strong second half to thwart Siena 95-87 on Friday. Trey Davis - the heir apparent to point guard Chaz Williams - scored 28 points and dished out four assists and former bench player Maxie Esho dropped in 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Massachusetts opened the season with a victory for the fifth straight year. “We’ve got to tighten up some things without any practice time,” Massachusetts coach Derek Kellogg told reporters. “Hopefully we’ve got the first game jitters out and we’ll move on from here.”

TV: 3 p.m. ET, NESN, ESPN3

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (1-0): The poor shooting night affected pretty much everyone, save for newcomer Aaron Brown as the transfer from Southern Mississippi made 7-of-16 from the field and 7-of-9 from the line, but was 0-of-7 from beyond the arc. Olivier Hanlan, the top returning scorer in the ACC, made just 5-of-15, far below the 45.2 shooting percentage for his first two years with the Eagles. “It’s nice to win,” Christian told reporters. “We would have liked to have played better. I would have loved to have seen our kids play better, but like I told them, the only thing you can hope for after the first game is to be 1-0.”

ABOUT MASSACHUSETTS (1-0): Judging by the opener, the Minutemen will rely heavily on the quartet of Davis, Esho, Derrick Gordon and Cady Lalanne, who combined to score 81 points. Lalanne had 15 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks in just 24 minutes and Gordon managed 17 points and nine rebounds, although the game was won at the line, where Massachusetts made 39-of-52 foul shots. “The Big Four we can all them. Those guys played well tonight and they are going to have to carry us until the other guys catch up a little bit,” Kellogg said. “DG (Gordon) was great. Trey, Cady and Maxie were all very good and that was a good team (Siena).”

TIP-INS

1. Despite winning the last last two meetings, including 86-73 last season, the Minutemen trail 26-20 in the the series.

2. The Eagles were without 6-11 freshman forward Idy Diallo, who tore a meniscus in practice and is out indefinitely.

3. Gordon and Davis combined to make 23-of-29 from the line Friday.

PREDICTION: Massachusetts 79, Boston College 65