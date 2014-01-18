Preview: Boston College at North Carolina

North Carolina certainly is not accustomed to being on the bottom of the ACC standings, but the Tar Heels reside all alone in the basement after dropping their first three conference contests. North Carolina hosts Boston College on Saturday looking to avoid plummeting to 0-4 in ACC action for the first time. The Eagles have dropped three of four conference games, falling by two points to Clemson and playing second-ranked Syracuse tough on Monday before losing 69-59.

Lonnie Jackson torched the Orange for six 3-pointers, two days after hitting five from behind the arc in a 62-59 victory at Virginia Tech. That win was just the Eagles’ second since late November, and Boston College has dropped eight of its past 10 overall. The Tar Heels have not led in the second half of a conference game so far, losing by six points each to Wake Forest and Miami before compiling their lowest point total in 17 years in a 57-45 defeat at Syracuse on Saturday.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (5-12, 1-3 ACC): Sophomore Olivier Hanlan ranks second in the ACC in scoring at 19.1 points, but has scored just 27 points in his past two games on 7-of-22 shooting from the field (including 2-for-13 from 3-point range). Hanlan and Ryan Anderson (15.3 points, 50.3 percent shooting from the field) have been complimented recently by Jackson, who has 35 points in the past two games after scoring 32 in his previous nine contests. Interior defense has been a problem: the Eagles are last in the ACC in blocked shots and rebounding margin.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (10-6, 0-3): Sophomore Marcus Paige has struggled since moving back to point guard following the reinstatement of Leslie McDonald, shooting 35 percent from the field after averaging 19.2 points in the Tar Heels’ first nine games of the season. North Carolina has been dismal offensively since ACC play started, averaging 56.3 points and shooting 36.1 percent in conference matchups. The Tar Heels rank second in the ACC in steals at 8.1 per contest and third in assists at 15.3.

TIP-INS

1. The Tar Heels have started ACC play 0-3 once before, in 1996-97 during legendary coach Dean Smith’s final season.

2. The Eagles have shot 44.6 percent from the field in ACC games, third in the conference behind Pittsburgh and Notre Dame.

3. North Carolina leads the series 10-5 and has won eight of the past 10 meetings dating to 2006.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 63, Boston College 60