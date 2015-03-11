Preview: Boston College vs. North Carolina

Fifth-seeded North Carolina looks to rebound from an up-and-down finish to the regular season when it meets Boston College on Wednesday in the second round of the ACC tournament in Greensboro, N.C. The 19th-ranked Tar Heels dropped six of their last 10 after winning six in a row and need a run to improve their seed in the NCAA Tournament. Boston College, the 12th seed, is led by guard Olivier Hanlan and edged Georgia Tech 66-65 in the first round Tuesday for its fourth straight victory.

Hanlan is averaging 25.4 points over the last 11 games after scoring 25 on Tuesday, including the winning hoop, and will get a test against North Carolina’s talented point guard Marcus Paige. Hanlan led the league in scoring and was picked first team All-ACC while Paige was named to the third team after making 74 from 3-point range. North Carolina got 41 points combined from Brice Johnson and Isaiah Hicks while shooting 56.9 percent to win at Boston College 79-68 on Feb. 7.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (13-18): While Hanlan continues to do his thing on the offensive end, guards Patrick Heckmann and Dimitri Batten have raised their level of play during the winning streak. Heckmann is averaging 13 points and Batten 12.3 over the last four games after scoring 19 and 10, respectively, in Tuesday’s win. The Eagles will need a rebound from second-leading scorer Aaron Brown (14.6), who went 1-of-7 from the field with three turnovers and only three points in the first-round contest.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (21-10): The Tar Heels are expected to be without forward Kennedy Meeks (illness), who averages 12 points and 7.6 rebounds, but should still have an advantage inside. Johnson, a forward, contributes 12.6 points and a team-high 7.9 boards for a team that ranks second in the nation in rebounding (41.8). Paige tops the Tar Heels in scoring (13.5) and assists (4.4) while Justin Jackson (10.1 points) and high-flying J.P. Tokoto (8.7) also contribute.

TIP-INS

1. The winner advances to play fourth-seeded Louisville in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

2. North Carolina has won 17 ACC tournament titles and eight of them came at Greensboro, but the Tar Heels have not won the event since 2008.

3. Hanlan has totaled 1,707 points in three seasons, ranking 12th all time for Boston College and 53 behind Ernie Cobb for 11th.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 82, Boston College 70