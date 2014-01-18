North Carolina 82, Boston College 71: Marcus Paige scored 21 points as the host Tar Heels posted their first ACC victory.

James Michael McAdoo added 17 points for North Carolina (11-6, 1-3 ACC), which avoided losing its first four conference games for the first time in school history with a 15-6 second-half spurt. Kennedy Meeks scored all 10 of his points in the final 13 minutes and the Tar Heels shot 52.7 percent from the field after shooting 36.1 percent in their first three conference contests.

Olivier Hanlan led Boston College (5-13, 1-4) with 16 points, Ryan Anderson finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds and Lonnie Jackson hit four 3-pointers en route to 14 points. The Eagles matched a season high with 11 3-pointers, but were undone by 18 turnovers in losing for the ninth time in their past 11 games.

North Carolina pulled away after Boston College drew within 56-55 on Hanlan’s layup midway through the second half. Meeks scored four points during the run, Paige’s 3-point play pushed the Tar Heels’ lead to nine and, after two Hanlan free throws, Leslie McDonald’s 3-pointer with 4:33 to go staked North Carolina to a 71-61 advantage.

Boston College jumped to an early 7-4 lead, but the Tar Heels used a 16-2 surge to build a 20-9 advantage on Nate Britt’s layup with a little more than 13 minutes left in the first half. The Eagles pulled within 29-28 on Jackson’s 3-pointer with 4:43 to go, but Paige’s jumper beat the first-half buzzer as North Carolina carried a 36-32 lead into intermission.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Both teams shot well in the first half, Boston College hitting 50 percent from the field and 6-of-11 from 3-point range while North Carolina sank 51.9 percent of its field-goal attempts. … Paige scored 14 points in the first half on 6-of-9 shooting and finished 7-for-10 from the field. … Boston College head coach Steve Donahue picked up a technical foul with 1:30 remaining for arguing with officials after Hanlan fouled out.