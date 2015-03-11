No. 19 North Carolina 81, Boston College 63: Marcus Paige recorded 17 points, nine assists and six rebounds as the Tar Heels defeated the Eagles in the second round of the ACC tournament at Greensboro, N.C.

Brice Johnson contributed 17 points and nine rebounds for fifth-seeded North Carolina (22-10), which plays fourth-seed Louisville in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Justin Jackson had 12 points while J.P. Tokoto scored six to go along with nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks for the Tar Heels.

Aaron Brown led the way with 20 points after scoring three in the first-round game for 12th-seeded Boston College (13-19), which shot 37.7 percent from the field. First-team All-ACC guard Olivier Hanlan had 18 points on 5-of-19 shooting and four assists while Dennis Clifford added seven points and eight rebounds for the Eagles.

Jackson scored four as North Carolina registered seven straight points to snap a tie midway through the first half and tallied 12 of the final 15 for a 43-30 edge at intermission. The Tar Heels made 4-of-8 from 3-point range and held Hanlan to 2-of-10 shooting in the opening 20 minutes.

Boston College trimmed its deficit to eight before North Carolina ran off six straight points, capped by a tip in from Tokoto with 8:18 remaining for a 60-46 lead. Hanlan recorded the next five points, but Nate Britt scored in the lane, Johnson followed with a dunk and Paige made a leaner for a 66-51 edge as the Tar Heels began to close it out.

GAME NOTEBOOK: North Carolina was without third-leading scorer sophomore F Kennedy Meeks (illness) and freshman G-F Theo Pinson (foot). … Boston College G Patrick Heckmann, who scored 19 in the first round, was limited due to foul trouble and finished with eight points. … The Tar Heels had a 43-25 edge in rebounding and outscored the Eagles 23-4 off the bench.