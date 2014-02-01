Preview: Boston College at Notre Dame

Coming off atough opening month of 2014, Notre Dame turns the page to Februarywhen it hosts Boston College on Saturday. The Irish went 2-6 in Januaryand are mired in a three-game skid that includes a 68-53 loss toVirginia on Tuesday. The Eagles weren’t any better in January, going 2-5, but snapped athree-game skid of their own with a 76-52 win over Virginia Tech last timeout.The Irish‘sloss to Virginia was their biggest of the season as Notre Dame shot 43 percent and committed a season-high 20 turnovers. TheEagles, on the other hand, turned in their most impressive game in the rout of the Hokies, posting their second-largest win since joining theACC behind 68.4percent shooting in the first half. Notre Dame ranks 167th in the nation in rebounding (35.4), while Boston College is 332nd, averaging 30.8.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN3

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (6-14, 2-5 ACC): Olivier Hanlancontinues to have a strong sophomore season, averaging a team-high 18.6 points to rank third in the ACC while shooting 83percent from the foul llne. Joe Rahon and Ryan Anderson came up big against theHokies, pouring in 20 and 18 points, respectively. Anderson isaveraging 14.7 points for Boston College, which was 14-of-18 fromthe foul line against Virginia Tech and leads the ACC in free-throw shooting at75.3 percent.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (11-10, 2-6): GarrickSherman and Eric Atkins have helped make up for JerianGrant’s academic suspension by averaging 14.8 and 13.8 points,respectively, with Pat Connaughton right behind them at 13.3 points. Shermanleads the ACC in field goal percentage (52.3) and is second in rebounding (8.2).Not much else has gone right for the Irish, however, as they’ve broken 70 points only once in their last seven games after scoring more than 70 in sevenof their first nine games.

TIP-INS

1. This is the first meeting between the schools since 2005.

2. Sherman has scoredin double figures in 16 of his last 18 games.

3. BostonCollege hit a season-high 14 3-pointers against Virginia Tech and ranks secondin the ACC in 3-point field goals per game (8).

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 68, Boston College 65