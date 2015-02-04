Preview: Boston College at Notre Dame

Tenth-ranked Notre Dame looks to bounce back from a loss and avoid looking too far ahead when it hosts Boston College on Wednesday. After opening ACC play with four straight road wins and an 8-1 mark overall - good enough to temporarily seize first place from Virginia - the Irish fell 76-72 at Pittsburgh on Saturday. The nation’s second-best shooting team (52.1 percent) finished at 53.1 percent but faded in the final seconds of a letdown after a rousing home win over Duke three days earlier.

A visit to the Blue Devils on Saturday is looming for head coach Mike Brey’s squad, but it must first take care of business against a Boston College team that has been competitive against the league’s elites of late. The Eagles had a second-half lead against then-No. 2 Virginia on Jan. 17 and were within a point with five minutes left against a ninth-ranked Louisville squad last week before succumbing down the stretch in both affairs. Boston College offered less resistance in a 64-49 loss at Clemson on Saturday, posting its lowest scoring total of the season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3.com

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (9-11, 1-7 ACC): While Notre Dame has ranked as one of the nation’s better offensive units, the Eagles enter the contest as one of two ACC teams averaging fewer than 60 points in conference play, and they have struggled all season to find a third option behind guards Olivier Hanlan and Aaron Brown. That pair averages a combined 31.2 points but no other player is in double digits and too often the tandem struggles to carry the load. In the loss to Clemson, Hanlan and Brown scored 30 of their teams’ 49 points on 10-of-20 shooting while their teammates were 8-of-26 from the floor, combining to make two 3-pointers and one free throw.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (20-3, 8-2): Brey called out his team’s defensive performance following the loss to Pitt, which shot 68.2 percent in the second half to drop the Irish to 6-2 in ACC games decided by single digits. On the other end, it didn’t help that the squad’s top two scorers - Jerian Grant and Pat Connaughton - had a collective 22 points, which is tied for their lowest combined total this season. Connaughton, whose career-long 11-game streak of double-digit efforts came to an end Saturday - scored 17 points in both wins over Boston College last season.

TIP-INS

1. Notre Dame has won seven of the last eight meetings but its last six victories in the series have come by single digits, including a 76-73 overtime win in the previous encounter at home.

2. Since missing one game due to an academic issue and scoring four points in the following contest, Irish F Zach Auguste is averaging 13 points on 55 percent shooting over a four-game stretch.

3. The Eagles are last in the ACC in blocks (1.8) and steals (3.5) in conference play.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 75, Boston College 62