Preview: Boston College at Notre Dame

Notre Dame puts a pair of winning streaks on the line Saturday when it hosts last-place Boston College in an ACC clash. The Fighting Irish have won three straight games, rallying for an 83-81 win over Virginia Tech on Wednesday, and have claimed six consecutive meetings with the Eagles, who offered little resistance in the previous encounter earlier this month.

Senior Zach Auguste had a double-double for Notre Dame in that win and posted another with 22 points and a career-high 15 rebounds versus the Hokies. “I wanted to personally lead by example, be that senior leader,” Auguste - who enters the weekend one of three ACC players averaging at least 10 rebounds a game - told reporters. “I wanted to get to the glass and make sure I did everything I can to control the tempo on the backboard.” Boston College was outrebounded by a 35-22 margin in the previous meeting, one of five straight losses it has suffered, all by at least 14 points. The closest of those came in a 67-53 setback on Wednesday at home against Miami (Fla.).

TV: Noon ET, ACC Network, ESPN3

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (7-11, 0-5 ACC): As the youthful Eagles build toward the future, the play of freshman Jerome Robinson offers some degree of hope. He hit the 20-point mark for the first time in his career against the Hurricanes, shooting 9-of-14 from the floor after going 6-of-25 over the previous three contests. The rest of the team shot 12-of-42 on Wednesday for the league’s worst offense (63.8 points per game).

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (13-5, 4-2): Auguste is one of five starters for the Fighting Irish averaging at least 10 points, led by Demetrius Jackson (17.6). Four of them shoot 50 percent or better and Notre Dame pulls into this one as the only ACC team making at least half its shots from the floor. Each of the starters finished in double digits in the rout at Boston College on Jan. 7, combining to shoot 64.4 percent while making 8-of-13 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

1. Jackson is averaging 20.2 points over a six-game stretch.

2. Eagles C Dennis Clifford and G Eli Carter led their team with 13 points apiece in the last meeting with the Fighting Irish.

3. Notre Dame has won seven straight over Boston College at home, but the last five have come by single digits.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 84, Boston College 62