Preview: Boston College at Notre Dame

Notre Dame will try to keep alive its shot at a share of the ACC regular-season title when it hosts last-place Boston College on Wednesday. The 13th-ranked Fighting Irish have won five in a row and are 1 1/2 games behind North Carolina with two contests to play after the Tar Heels fell at Virginia on Monday.

Even if the squad is unable to gain a tie for first place, it controls its destiny to pick up one of the four coveted double byes in the upcoming ACC tourney. "Let's just keep taking care of our business and then see where we stand," coach Mike Brey told reporters in the wake of a 64-60 win over Georgia Tech on Sunday at home. Notre Dame took care of business in a visit to Boston College on Feb. 14, rallying from a 10-point halftime deficit to win 84-76. That was the 10th of 12 straight losses for the Eagles, who fell 91-75 at home against Virginia Tech on Saturday - their seventh consecutive defeat at home.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ACC Network

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (9-20, 2-14 ACC): Sophomore guard Jerome Robinson scored 25 points in the loss to the Hokies to boost his scoring average to 19.4, third in the ACC. He also had three steals and ranks third in that category (1.7) but the thefts have done little to assist the league's second-worst scoring defense (77.7), which has allowed an average of 85.9 points over its last eight games. "When the ownership has to go to the team in the second half on the defensive end of the floor, we're not doing it," coach Jim Christian told reporters. "We don't have any defensive leadership out there, we don't have enough communication."

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (22-7, 11-5): Junior forward Bonzie Colson continued his push for ACC Player of the Year consideration with 20 points and 11 rebounds against Georgia Tech, recording his league-best 17th double-double. He leads a quartet of players averaging between 13.8 and 16.8 points per game, although one of them - senior guard Steve Vasturia - is averaging nine points on 35.3 percent shooting in the last two games. Colson had 20 points, junior guard Matt Farrell added 19 and senior forward V.J. Beachem chipped in 16 and a team-high eight rebounds in the earlier win over Boston College.

TIP-INS

1. The Irish are 7-0 versus the Eagles since joining the ACC.

2. Notre Dame leads the nation in foul shooting (81.5 percent) while Boston College ranks last in the ACC (67.8).

3. Eagles freshman G Ky Bowman (17.3) entered Tuesday ranked 10th in scoring in ACC play.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 85, Boston College 70