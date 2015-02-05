FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Notre Dame 71, Boston College 63
February 5, 2015 / 2:21 AM / 3 years ago

Notre Dame 71, Boston College 63

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 10 Notre Dame 71, Boston College 63: Steve Vasturia and Jerian Grant scored 17 points apiece as the host Fighting Irish started strong and survived a late barrage by Eagles guard Olivier Hanlan to pick up an ACC win.

Zach Auguste had 16 points and Pat Connaughton chipped in 11 for Notre Dame (21-3, 9-2 ACC), which moved into a virtual tie atop the league standings with Virginia (8-1). Demetrius Jackson grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds as the Fighting Irish won for the eighth time in the last nine meetings between the former Big East foes.

Hanlan scored 14 of his season-high 28 points in the final four-plus minutes to lead Boston College (9-12, 1-8), which has lost three in a row. Aaron Brown added 13 points and was the only Eagle to get to the foul line, making 3-of-6 attempts.

The Irish held a 63-49 lead after Grant’s 3-pointer with just over four minutes left before Hanlan hit back-to-back triples and answered a Notre Dame free throw with another from beyond the arc to make it 64-58 with 2:22 to go. Vasturia and Hanlan exchanged triples, but Jackson provided his only basket for the Irish on a breakaway dunk to make it 69-61 with under a minute left as the Irish held on.

Connaughton scored on the contest’s first shot to spark a game-opening 34-9 stretch and Notre Dame never trailed. Hanlan had seven points and Brown five in a 16-7 run that pulled Boston College within 41-25 at the break and the gap was 12 points after the Eagles scored on their first two possessions after halftime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Eagles C Dennis Clifford had six points and a team-high seven rebounds as Boston College won the rebounding battle 34-31. ... Grant led his team with seven assists and four steals while going 4-of-6 beyond the arc. ... Eagles G Patrick Heckmann finished 1-of-7 from the floor and had five of his team’s 13 turnovers.

