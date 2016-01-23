Notre Dame 76, Boston College 49

Notre Dame broke open a close game with a 16-2 run to start the second half and the Fighting Irish cruised to a 76-49 victory over Boston College on Saturday at Purcell Pavilion at South Bend, Ind.

The Fighting Irish (14-5, 5-2 in the Big East) led 34-29 at halftime and held Boston College to one field goal in the first seven-plus minutes of the second half.

Guard Darryl Hicks ended the Eagles drought at the 12:22 mark, but by then Notre Dame was in control with a 50-33 lead.

The Fighting Irish, who entered the game ranked 54th nationally at 79.4 points per game, continued to pour it on and opened up a 23-point lead at 69-46 after forward Zach Auguste scored eight straight points.

Forward Bonzie Colson and guard Steve Vasturia led five Notre Dame players in double figures. Each scored 16 points and Auguste added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Boston College (7-12, 0-6) was led by guard Eli Carter with 16 points.

There were no signs of a blowout in the first half.

Colson led Notre Dame with 14 first half points. Carter scored 11 for the Eagles, who went 6-of-12 from 3-point range while the Fighting Irish made only one of seven from beyond the arc.

Notre Dame had a sizable advantage from the free-throw line, connecting on 25-of-27 foul shots. Boston College went to the charity stripe only 14 times and made nine.