Preview: Boston College at Pittsburgh

After holding its own while running through a gauntlet of top-notch ACC programs over the last three-plus weeks, Pittsburgh appears poised for a strong finish. The Panthers begin a season-ending stretch of four games against opponents tied with or below them in the conference on Tuesday when they host league-worst Boston College. Since Jan. 31, Pittsburgh swept Syracuse and recorded home wins against Notre Dame and North Carolina while losing road outings to Louisville and Virginia.

The teams the Panthers faced during their recent run against the upper class of the conference sport a gaudy 52-20 league record while their remaining foes are a combined 19-38. BC continued its longest skid since dropping 12 in a row in 1999-2000 with its eighth straight setback on Saturday – an 87-70 home loss to Notre Dame – to remain in the ACC cellar. The Eagles nearly beat Pittsburgh in BC’s conference home opener on Jan. 6, but they were unable to hold a 10-point lead with three minutes left in regulation or a five-point edge midway through overtime in a 61-60 defeat.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (9-17, 1-13 ACC): In what has been an otherwise dismal season, Olivier Hanlan (league-high 18.7 points, 4.3 assists) has been a bright spot, scoring 28 or more points four times over the last six games while shooting 53.6 percent from the field and 44.7 percent beyond the arc in the same span. Aaron Brown (15.1 points), who ranks ninth in the ACC in scoring, registered his sixth 20-point performance of the season versus Notre Dame. Center Dennis Clifford (7.2 points, 5.1 rebounds) is coming off the third-best scoring effort of his career with 17 points on Saturday, but has failed to eclipse eight in any of the team’s seven road contests this season.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (18-10, 7-7): Jamel Artis (team-high 13.1 points, 5.9 boards) has been the Panthers’ answer to Hanlan since mid-January, averaging 18.6 points and 6.9 rebounds during his 12-game double-digit scoring streak. Sheldon Jeter (4.7 points) has stepped up his game over the last five, scoring a career-high 18 points against Syracuse on Feb. 7 before topping it with 22 in the team’s next home game a week later versus North Carolina. Reserve Chris Jones has also raised his level of play recently by averaging 11.6 points over his last five, including a career-best 19-point effort on Saturday.

TIP-INS

1. Pittsburgh’s current eight-game winning streak in this series is the longest in school history.

2. BC has allowed its opponents to shoot 51 percent from the field during its losing streak, including a Conte Forum-record 66 percent against Notre Dame on Saturday.

3. The Panthers matched a season low with a 1-for-8 effort beyond the arc in the first meeting, but are 7-1 when they knock down three or fewer 3-pointers.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 74, Boston College 67