Preview: Boston College at Pittsburgh

Coming off one of its ugliest performances in years, perhaps No. 17 Pittsburgh could use a break in the schedule. That’s exactly what the Panthers will get when they enter a soft portion of their ACC slate Saturday at home against Boston College.

Pitt produced its lowest point total in over four years in Thursday’s 59-41 loss at 20th-ranked Louisville, hitting 1-of-11 3-pointers and turning the ball over a season-high 19 times to snap a 10-game winning streak. “I can’t think of anything we did well,” Panthers coach Jamie Dixon told the media. “We had a lot of travels, unforced turnovers and our shot selection wasn’t very good.” Fortunately for Pitt, it should recover in the coming days against Boston College, North Carolina State and Florida State - a trio that owns a combined record of 1-10 in ACC play. The Eagles couldn’t even match the Panthers’ woeful offensive effort in their 62-40 loss at Syracuse on Wednesday.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, RSN

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (7-9, 0-3 ACC): The Eagles have the worst offense in the league by a wide margin, averaging more than five points fewer than 14th-ranked Clemson, and the Syracuse loss took things to a new low for coach Jim Christian’s youthful bunch. “Obviously, we didn’t make shots when we had them,” Christian told reporters after his team shot 31.9 percent from the floor. “I thought we played very tentative, especially on the perimeter. We’re just not playing well. We haven’t shot the ball well in a couple of games.” Leading scorer Eli Carter had 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting while the rest of the Boston College starters went 5-of-25.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (14-2, 3-1): Virtually nobody was immune to the offensive woes the last time out, but leading scorer Michael Young did his part to give his team a chance with 18 points. James Robinson, who ranks third on the team in scoring (9.9), missed all six of his shots and has a total of seven points on 2-of-16 over the last two games. The Panthers are the best free-throw shooting team in the ACC (79.3 percent), but could not even keep up in that category with a season-worst 60 percent showing.

TIP-INS

1. Young and Panthers F Jamel Artis combined for 46 points in a 71-65 win over the Eagles in the previous meeting last February.

2. Robinson had two assists and three turnovers against Louisville after recording 81 assists against only 12 giveaways in his first 15 games.

3. While Pitt tops the conference at the line, Boston College ranks last (64.8 percent).

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 77, Boston College 59