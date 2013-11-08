Preview: Boston College at Providence

A pair of longtime New England rivals will square off when Providence hosts Boston College on Friday night in the season opener for both schools. The teams were both part of the Big East Conference until Boston College bolted for the Atlantic Coast Conference following the 2004-05 season, but geography hasn’t changed the scope of the fierce rivalry. The visiting Eagles have won seven of the last 11 meetings, with each of them decided by single digits.

Boston College has plenty of reason for optimism despite the rugged competition in the ACC, returning all five starters and its top six scorers from a team that won its final three regular-season games and notched a victory in the conference tournament in 2012-13. Similarly, the Friars return their top three scorers from a squad that closed the regular season with seven wins in nine games before advancing to the quarterfinals of the National Invitation Tournament.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (2012-13: 16-17, 7-11 ACC): The Eagles could have one of the nation’s better backcourts with sophomore guards Joe Rahon and Olivier Hanlan, who opened eyes coast-to-coast by scoring a freshman-record 41 points in the ACC tournament. Hanlan averaged a team-high 15.4 points and shot nearly 40 percent from long range while Rahon scored 10.1 per game and handed out 123 assists. The two provide a strong outside game to complement forward Ryan Anderson (14.9 points, 8.0 rebounds), who may be utilized at center by coach Steve Donahue. “It makes sense for us as much as we can to have five guys out there that can pass, dribble, and shoot,” Donahue said.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (2012-13: 19-15, 9-9 Big East): Senior Bryce Cotton led the team and the conference last season with an average of 19.7 points and scored at least 20 in 18 of 31 games, including a season-high 33 against the Eagles. Kadeem Batts, a 6-10, 245-pound forward, was voted the league’s most improved player after averaging 14.8 points and 7.2 rebounds last season and will be joined in the frontcourt by athletic forward LaDontae Henton, a 13-point scorer who also had 34 seasons. The one key loss was point guard Vincent Council, but the Friars have a replacement in sophomore Kris Dunn, one of the nation’s top recruits two years ago.

TIP-INS

1. Boston College plays a brutal non-conference schedule that features games with Connecticut, Purdue, Virginia Commonwealth, Southern California, Auburn and Massachusetts.

2. Providence suspended freshmen Brandon Austin and Rodney Bullock on Wednesday for failing to uphold their responsibilities as student-athletes.

3. The Eagles eked out a 71-68 home win last season while the Friars prevailed 64-57 at home in 2011.

PREDICTION: Providence 70, Boston College 68