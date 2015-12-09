Preview: Boston College at Providence

It remains to be seen how many players will be available for Boston College when it tries to move on from a potential E.coli scare to a difficult matchup at No. 18 Providence on Wednesday. Reports surfaced earlier in the week that several Eagles were stricken by a gastrointestinal illness after eating at a local Chipotle, and there was uncertainty as to whether they would have enough manpower to play the game, but the squad reportedly had a full practice Tuesday.

Even if everyone makes a complete recovery, it is hard to imagine Boston College competing with its former Big East rival, as the programs continue to trend in opposite directions. Before roughly half their team became ill, the Eagles suffered a 68-66 home loss to UMass-Lowell, an America East squad that remains in its probationary period following a move to Division I two seasons ago. Meanwhile, the Friars squeaked past Rhode Island 74-72 to win their second in a row since a loss to then-No. 4 Michigan State late last month. Ben Bentil capped a 23-point effort with the game-winning tip-in as time expired to lift Providence, which owns a 59-50 series lead with the Eagles.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (3-5): Before the illness became a factor for several players, the Eagles were already uncertain on the status of leading scorer Eli Carter, who missed Sunday’s game with an ankle injury, and senior big man Dennis Clifford, sidelined with an illness of his own. Carter, who also leads the team in assists (3.7 per game) and 3-pointers (12), had been slumping prior to the injury, shooting 36 percent - including 2-of-15 from 3-point range - over a three-game stretch. Clifford was heading in another direction with three straight double-digit scoring efforts for a team that entered Tuesday ranked 264th in the country in shooting (41.4 percent).

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (8-1): Star guard Kris Dunn - who put up another solid line against Rhode Island with 15 points, five assists and three steals - will be hoping for more help than he received in last season’s 69-60 loss at Boston College. He was 10-of-13 from the floor in that one, while his teammates went 14-of-48 from the floor. Bentil was held scoreless in 16 minutes, but the sophomore is a much different player this time around and has scored at least 20 points in five straight games.

TIP-INS

1. This game is a non-bracketed portion of the Wooden Legacy.

2. Friars G Ryan Fazekas is 15-for-29 from 3-point distance in his last seven games.

3. Boston College started five freshmen against UMass-Lowell.

PREDICTION: Providence 84, Boston College 62