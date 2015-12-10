EditorsNote: updates Bentil condition

No. 15 Providence 66, Boston College 51

Ben Bentil had 16 points and eight rebounds before sustaining a first-half injury, and an illness sidelined Kris Dunn for the second half, but No. 15 Providence held on for a 66-51 victory over Boston College on Wednesday night at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, R.I.

Bentil, a sophomore forward, twisted his left ankle after missing a jumper with 1:56 to play in the first half. He limped to the locker room and did not return.

Dunn, a senior guard and the Friars’ leading scorer, started and played 15 minutes in the first half. He finished with four points and three assists.

Sophomore forward Rodney Bullock had 17 points and seven boards for the Friars (9-1).

Eli Carter, a graduate student guard, scored 15 points for Boston College (3-6), which lost its sixth straight.

Bentil scored 11 of his team’s first 16 points as Providence built a 17-point advantage in the first half and led 37-23 at the break. Without Bentil and Dunn on the floor, the Eagles pulled within 46-41 with 8:10 left, but Providence responded with a 20-10 run to close out the game.