Preview: Boston College vs. Richmond

Richmond will have to quickly forget giving up a 12-point halftime lead in its first-round 88-82 overtime loss to Maryland in the Barclays Classic in Brooklyn, N.Y., as it faces Boston College less than 24 hours later in the consolation game on Saturday. The Eagles were outclassed in their 72-54 loss to Kansas State, falling behind by nine points in a cold-shooting first half and never mounting a second-half comeback against the Wildcats.

The Spiders took charge against the Terrapins with 14-of-30 shooting in the opening half, but Maryland made two big runs in the second half and forced overtime with a free throw in the final seconds after Richmond forward T.J. Cline hit a 3-point shot to give the Spiders a one-point lead. ShawnDre' Jones scored 23 points to lead the Spiders, but in the end it wasn't quite enough against their Big 10 foe. Boston College rebounded from a disappointing season-opening loss to Nicholls with three wins in a row against lower-level Division I foes that offered some encouragement, but Jim Christian's Eagles were given a reality check in Friday's loss to Kansas State. The Eagles turned the ball over 21 times and shot just 33.3 percent in a defeat that likely brought back memories of last year's dismal 7-25 season that included an 0-18 record in the ACC.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, American Sports Network

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (3-2): The Eagles added a pair of graduate student transfers and a couple of respected recruits this season and thus far one from each column - graduate student Connar Tava (eight points a game, 60 percent shooting, 6.2 rebounds) and North Carolina high school star Ky Bowman (8.4 points), who led the Eagles against Kansas State with 13 points - have shown promise. Sophomore guard Jerome Robinson, the team's second-leading scorer during last season's difficult seven-win season, leads the team so far at 17.4 points, but he is shooting only 39.7 percent from the field. Forward Mo Jeffers, another graduate student who played previously at Delaware, is averaging only 5.6 points but is the Eagles' leading rebounder (eight per game) while freshman Nic Popovic (six points per game) also has had some promising moments.

ABOUT RICHMOND (3-2): Seniors Jones (20.2 points) and Cline (17.2) are the unquestioned offensive leaders for the Spiders. Coach Chris Mooney is also counting on sophomore guard Khwan Fore (9.4 points), who was on the Atlantic-10 All-Freshman team last season, to continue to grow into a more dependable scoring option. Much is also expected out of freshmen De'Monte Buckingham (5.6 points), the Virginia 5A player of the year as a high school senior, and Nick Sherod (three points per game), who scored 2,815 points - the most in Virginia high school history.

TIP-INS

1. Robinson is the only Boston College player averaging in double figures through the first five games.

2. Cline is the son of New York basketball legend Nancy Lieberman.

3. Richmond was picked to finish sixth in the Atlantic-10 preseason poll.

PREDICTION: Richmond 72, Boston College 67