Cline, Richmond get consolation with victory over BC

T.J. Cline scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Richmond broke open a close game in the second half to post a 67-54 victory over Boston College in the consolation game of the Barclay's Center Classic in Brooklyn on Saturday night.

Cline, whose mother -- Naismith Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman -- was in the stands, had 18 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in Friday night's overtime loss to Maryland and followed that up with his strong effort Saturday for the Spiders (4-2).

Cline was 10 for 17 from the floor and all of his rebounds were on the defensive end.

BC (3-3 after also losing to Kansas State in Brooklyn), led by eight at halftime, blew the lead but rallied again to tie the game at 39 with 11:57 remaining. But Richmond outscored the Eagles 28-15 over the final 11:35 to cruise despite a career-high 27 points -- 19 in the first half -- by BC's Jerome Robinson.

ShawnDre' Jones added 17 points and Julius Johnson scored 10 of his 12 in the second half and grabbed six rebounds for the Spiders

A.J. Turner added 10 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles.

Robinson cooled off in the second half and finished 10 for 20 from the floor and 6 for 9 from 3-point range. He hit the 3-pointer that tied the game at 39.

Richmond, which won despite going 3 for 16 from behind the arc, also had a 10-0 run in the first half to wipe out a 17-8 deficit before BC extended the lead again before the end of the half..

The Spiders of the Atlantic 10 visit Bucknell Wednesday, while Boston College, which went 0-18 in the ACC last season, hosts Dartmouth on Dec. 3.