Boston College recovers after losing big lead

Jerome Robinson scored a career-high 32 points and converted a four-point play with 9:23 left to put Boston College ahead to stay in a 82-75 nonconference victory over Sacred Heart on Sunday in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

The Eagles held on after blowing a 13-point lead in the second half.

Robinson, who entered the game third in the ACC in scoring at 19.3 points per game, produced 17 points in the first half and BC led by 11 at the break.

The Eagles were up 13 at 43-30 early in the second half before the Pioneers then went on a 16-0 run as Boston College went 9:17 between points to grab the lead.

Robinson then came through with his four-point play when he was fouled while making a 3-point shot. It was his only 3-pointer in three tries in the game after coming in eighth in the ACC with 2.0 made treys per game.

Quincy McKnight scored a career-high 36 points, making 15 of 18 free throws, to lead Sacred Heart (5-7). Joseph Lopez added 16 points and nine rebounds for the Pioneers, who lost for the third time in its last seven games.

Freshman Ky Bowman had 12 points and five rebounds and A.J. Turner scored 10 points for the Eagles (6-5), who won despite going 25 of 41 from the foul line. Sacred Heart didn't help its cause by missing 10 of its 33 free throws.

The Pioneers also turned the ball over 21 times and went just 2 of 19 from 3-point range. Boston College was 5 of 17 from behind the arc.

Sacred Heart opens a three-game homestand against Holy Cross on Wednesday night. Boston College plays on Wednesday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.