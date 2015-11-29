Preview: Boston College vs. Santa Clara

The Wooden Legacy has produced some incredible individual performances through the first two days, including a 44-point effort by Jared Brownridge of Santa Clara, and the 6-foot-3 guard will try to finish on a high note Sunday when the Broncos face Boston College in a consolation game at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. Brownridge broke the tournament scoring record in Thursday’s overtime loss to No. 10 Arizona, then came back with 19 points in a 69-57 defeat Friday against Evansville, keeping Santa Clara winless.

Boston College made UC Irvine proud Friday by losing 80-67 to the Big West Conference school. The Eagles watched the Anteaters make 16 of their first 27 field goal attempts and they turned the ball over six times as they fell behind by 20 and never got back within single digits. Eli Carter can’t be blamed for Boston College’s 0-2 showing so far. The team’s leading scorer at 18.4 points scored 14 against UCI and 22 in the first-round blowout loss to No. 4 Michigan State, and the 6-2 senior guard has nine assists and one turnover in 63 minutes of playing time.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (3-2): The Eagles would prefer Carter get the most shots against Santa Clara, something he didn’t receive against UCI and likely factored into the loss. Jerome Robinson, a 6-5 freshman who starts alongside Carter in the backcourt, took six more shots than his senior teammate and finished with 15 points on 6-for-16 shooting. Dennis Clifford should be busy as the 7-1 center will have a significant height advantage, something he’ll enjoy after going up against 7-6, 300-pound Mamadou Ndiaye of UCI.

ABOUT SANTA CLARA (0-6): Brownridge could be feeling heavy legs after playing 42 minutes against Arizona and 35 against Evansville, but the day off Saturday could make a difference. Though his scoring is impressive at 20 points a game, his shooting percentage is woeful, as he’ll come in at 31.6 percent from the field this season, including 27.8 from 3-point range. If there’s a second option for the Broncos, it’ll likely be freshman guard KJ Feagin, who showed his scoring ability with 26 points against Milwaukee, but Brownridge’s shot total has skyrocketed lately and Feagin has combined for 19 points in the four games since.

TIP-INS

1. Robinson’s father, Jerome Robinson Sr., led South Florida in blocked shots in 1993-94 and 1994-95.

2. Boston College G Sammy Barnes-Thompkins is the son of Gary Thompkins, who was the starting point guard for Iowa State when the Cyclones reached the Sweet 16 in 1986.

3. Brownridge has scored at least 30 points four times in the last two years.

PREDICTION: Boston College 80, Santa Clara 72