Santa Clara 62, Boston College 45

Guard Kai Healy scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and forward Nate Kratch posted 12 points and 10 boards to lead Santa Clara to its first victory of the season, a 62-45 pasting of Boston College in the seventh-place game at the Wooden Legacy in Anaheim, Calif., on Sunday.

Guard Jared Brownridge, who scored 44 points in a near-upset of No. 11 Arizona in the tournament opener, added nine points, six rebounds and four assists for the Broncos (1-7). Brownridge shot just 4-for-15 from the floor, 1-for-7 from 3-point range.

The Broncos held Boston College (3-3 with three losses in the tournament) to 28 percent shooting, and the Eagles were a dreadful 4-for-26 from 3-point range.

Brownridge scored 72 points and added 14 rebounds and 12 assists in the three games in California, the first two in Fullerton.

Senior transfer guard Eli Carter led the Eagles with 16 points, six rebounds and three assists. Forward A.J. Turner and center Dennis Clifford added 10 points apiece in the loss.

Boston College opened the game with five consecutive points and had a 9-8 lead before Healy’s 3-pointer put Santa Clara ahead 11-9. The Broncos never trailed again.