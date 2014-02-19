Preview: Boston College at Syracuse

Fresh off back-to-back dramatic victories, Syracuse has proven - depending on your perspective - that it is virtually unbeatable, or perhaps that the top-ranked Orange are highly beatable. Syracuse hopes to remain undefeated - preferably with less late-game anxiety - when Jim Boeheim’s squad hosts Boston College on Wednesday. The Orange defeated Pittsburgh last Wednesday on Tyler Ennis’ 35-footer at the buzzer and snuck past North Carolina State on Saturday on a steal that led to C.J. Fair’s transition layup with 6.7 seconds to play.

“This team has reacted well to every tough situation they’ve been in or put themselves in,” Boeheim said, via Syracuse.com. “That’s something they should be really given a lot of credit for.” If it’s possible for a team riding the longest winning streak in school history to have a flaw, it’s the lack of a consistent offense for the Orange, as they have not scored more than 61 points in four straight games and rank 220th in the nation in points per game (70 per contest). Boston College, meanwhile, has lost eight of its last nine, a stretch that began with a hard-fought 69-59 loss to Syracuse on Jan. 13.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (6-19, 2-10 ACC): The Eagles led the Orange by five points with about 10 minutes left in the first meeting but were ultimately done in by 10 missed free throws and 16 turnovers. Olivier Hanlan, who shot just 2-of-7 in the first matchup, leads the team with 18.2 points and has hit 46 3-pointers, tying Lonnie Jackson for the team lead. Second-leading scorer Ryan Anderson (14.8 points, 7.1 rebounds) has filled up the stat sheet - in all the right ways - over the last two games, totaling 24 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists, six steals and zero turnovers.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (25-0, 12-0): Since scoring a career-high 28 points in an overtime win over Duke on Feb. 1, Fair has averaged just 12.5 points on 37.5 percent shooting over his last four outings. The Orange are a thin team - often using only six players without center Baye Moussa Keita (knee) - but the senior big man may return to the lineup against the Eagles. Jerami Grant (12 points, 14 rebounds) and Rakeem Christmas (14 points, 12 rebounds, seven blocks) each came up big against North Carolina State and must stay out of foul trouble again versus Boston College.

TIP-INS

1. Fair is 2-of-10 from long range over his last four games and is shooting 27.5 percent on the season - well below his 3-point percentage from last season (46.9).

2. Syracuse PG Tyler Ennis committed four turnovers against the Wolfpack - just his second game with more than two turnovers this season.

3. Since shooting 4-of-15 from 3-point range over his first 12 games, Anderson has not attempted a single shot from behind the arc.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 79, Boston College 64