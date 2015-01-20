Preview: Boston College at Syracuse

Three days after its seven-game winning streak came to a resounding halt, Syracuse looks to pick up the pieces against visiting Boston College on Tuesday. The Orange have been led all season by senior center Rakeem Christmas, who did his part against Clemson on Saturday, but his 21 points on 10-of-13 shooting and 10 rebounds were not enough in a 66-53 defeat. “He’s probably the best center in the country,” Orange coach Jim Boeheim told reporters of Christmas, who is averaging 18.3 points and nine boards.

Christmas could pose a lot of problems for an Eagles’ defense that is anchored by 7-1 center Dennis Clifford, although Boston College is more of a guard-oriented team. Point guard Olivier Hanlan (16.5 points) and swingman Aaron Brown (13.8) handle the bulk of the scoring load, although both have struggled from 3-point range, as have most of the Eagles players. Boston College shoots only 29.6 percent from 3-point land, while Syracuse is barely better at 31.5 percent.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (8-8, 0-4 ACC): The Eagles have lost four of their last five games, managing only an overtime win against Harvard in that span. Hanlan and Patrick Heckmann each made six field goals against Virginia on Saturday, but the rest of the team combined for 5-of-18 shooting, including an 0-of-6 effort by Brown. Rebounding continues to be a major issue for Boston College, which was outperformed 35-20 on the glass against the Cavaliers - with no player grabbing more than three rebounds for the Eagles - and ranks 262nd in the nation on the boards entering Monday’s action.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (13-5, 4-1): Aside from Christmas, the other Syracuse players shot 11-of-44 against Clemson, including a 2-of-15 performance from 3-point range. Trevor Cooney is looking to bounce back from an 0-of-7 shooting effort, while the Orange desperately need some production from their bench, which went scoreless on 0-of-6 shooting against the Tigers. Tyler Roberson has grabbed 23 rebounds in two games since replacing Chris McCullough (ACL tear) in the starting lineup, but he is just 5-of-17 from the field over those two contests.

TIP-INS

1. After shooting 44.7 percent from the field, 34.7 percent from 3-point range and 81.1 percent from the foul line in 2013-14, Hanlan has seen his numbers dip to 42.9, 26.0 and 68.2, respectively, this season.

2. Clifford has 21 blocked shots and is the only Eagles player with more than six.

3. Syracuse PG Kaleb Joseph is 4-of-22 from 3-point range and hasn’t connected from beyond the arc since Dec. 14.

PREDICTION: Boston College 63, Syracuse 61