Preview: Boston College at Syracuse

Syracuse aims to avoid its first five-game losing streak since 1968-69 when it hosts Boston College on Wednesday. The Orange are 0-4 in ACC play, although they have either led or been close in the final five minutes of all four league contests.

“We’re a talented team,” senior guard Trevor Cooney said after Saturday’s loss to North Carolina. “We’ve beaten some good teams this year. We’ve just got to get back on it and keep working hard and get better.” Cooney scored a season-high 27 points against the Tar Heels, although top scorer Michael Gbinije continued to struggle, finishing with 10 points on 3-of-13 shooting The loss marked the return of coach Jim Boeheim, who had sat out the previous nine games as a result of NCAA violations. BC also is winless in league play after back-to-back defeats to Duke and Notre Dame by a combined 45 points.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (7-8, 0-2 ACC): The Eagles rank outside the top 300 nationally (out of 351 teams) in scoring (66.3) and rebounding (33.4). They struggled in both of those areas in an 82-54 loss to Notre Dame, shooting 33.3 percent from the field and absorbing a 35-22 disadvantage on the glass. BC also needs to tighten up defensively after the Fighting Irish shot 62.3 percent from the field and 11-of-17 from the arc in a performance that prompted coach Jim Christian to say: “It pains me to apologize to BC people because that shouldn’t happen. I‘m going to do everything I can to make sure it won’t happen. Tonight we have to take the lump and move on.”

ABOUT SYRACUSE (10-7, 0-4): The Orange are 0-4 in league play for the first time in program history, due in large part to Gbinije’s extended slump. The senior guard averages 17.5 points but has watched his shooting percentages plummet during a seven-game stretch in which he has made 34.3 percent of his shots and 21.8 percent of his 3-pointers. Malachi Richardson (13.2 points) has been solid of late with 14 3-pointers over his last three outings and double-figure points in eight of his last nine contests.

TIP-INS

1. After struggling with turnovers early in the season, Cooney has totaled six turnovers in the last nine games.

2. Syracuse won both meetings last season - an eight-point win at the Carrier Dome and a 14-point victory at BC.

3. Florida transfer Eli Carter leads the Eagles in scoring (17 ppg) and has scored in double figures in 13 of his 14 games.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 69, Boston College 59