Preview: Boston College at Syracuse

It has been a season of disappointing losses for Syracuse but the Orange finally have a chance to avenge one when they host Boston College on Saturday. The Eagles won 96-81 on New Year’s Day in the ACC opener for both teams.

Boston College, which went 0-18 in the ACC the previous season, suffered two straight losses on the road after the victory over Syracuse before returning home for a 74-66 win over North Carolina State on Wednesday. Sophomore guard Jerome Robinson scored 26 points against the Wolfpack for his eighth straight game with at least 20 points — including 22 in the win over the Orange. The loss to the Eagles momentarily seemed to jar Syracuse out of a season-long slumber as it won its next two games by double digits. However, the Orange fell into their old trappings in an 83-73 loss at Virginia Tech on Tuesday.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Regional Sports Networks

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (9-8, 2-2 ACC): Robinson is the third leading scorer in the ACC at 20.8 points and has exceeded 20 points a conference-best 13 times. Freshman guard Ky Bowman has helped share the scoring load lately. Although he averages 12.8 points on the season, Bowman has exceeded that in seven of his last eight contests — including a game-high 30 in the first meeting with the Orange — and is averaging 20.5 in conference play.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (10-7, 2-2): The loss to the Hokies was a big step backward for the Orange, who appeared on the verge of turning their season around after impressive home victories over Miami (70-55) and Pittsburgh (77-66). "I think they forgot we won two games in a row because our defense was good," longtime coach Jim Boeheim told reporters following the loss. "Our defense was horrendous tonight, and our offense isn't going to quite be good enough to make up for that level of defense." Another discouraging sign was the play of sophomore forward Tyler Lydon, who had two points in 29 minutes against Virginia Tech after scoring in double figures in eight straight games.

TIP-INS

1. The Eagles have lost their last 11 ACC road games, including a 62-40 setback at the Carrier Dome last season.

2. Syracuse had won four straight against Boston College before the Jan. 1 loss and leads the series 45-25.

3. Graduate transfer G Andrew White III leads the Orange in scoring (16) and had 22 points in the first meeting with the Eagles.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 75, Boston College 69