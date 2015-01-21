Syracuse 69, Boston College 61: Michael Gbinije broke out of a slump with 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists to lift the host Orange.

Trevor Cooney added 15 points while Kaleb Joseph supplied 13 points and seven assists for Syracuse (14-5, 5-1 ACC), which has won eight of its last nine games. The Orange missed eight free throws as the Eagles whittled a 14-point deficit with just over two minutes left down to six points in the final minute, but Syracuse survived the scare.

Aaron Brown scored 21 points as Boston College (8-9, 0-5) shot 31.4 percent in suffering its fifth setback in six games. Dimitri Batten pitched in 17 points for the Eagles, while Olivier Hanlan added 13 points, five assists and five rebounds.

Gbinije and Rakeem Christmas outscored BC by themselves in the first half, combining for 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting as the Orange led 35-17 at the break. BC jumped out to a 9-2 lead, but then made only two field goals over the final 14:45 of the half, finishing the period at 5-of-23 shooting with eight turnovers.

The Eagles chipped away early in the second half, getting within 40-31 before Cooney and Gbinije each knocked down a 3-pointer to restore a 15-point cushion. Hanlan’s layup brought BC within 10 with about six minutes to go, but Christmas’ three-point play and a pair of Cooney foul shots stretched the margin once again.

GAME NOTEBOOK: All of the reserves who played combined for two points on 1-of-7 shooting in 72 collective minutes. ... Gbinije had shot 13-of-36 (36.1 percent) in his previous three games. ... Christmas had 12 points and seven boards, while Tyler Roberson added 10 points and three blocks as all five starters scored in double figures for the Orange.