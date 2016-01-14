FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syracuse 62, Boston College 40
January 14, 2016

Syracuse 62, Boston College 40

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Syracuse 62, Boston College 40

Freshman guard Malachi Richardson continued his stellar play by sparking a 16-1 second-half run that enabled Syracuse to cruise to a 62-40 victory over Boston College on Wednesday night in an Atlantic Coast Conference game at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y.

Boston College pulled within seven at 37-30 early in the second half after making three consecutive 3-pointers. But Syracuse (11-7, 1-4 ACC) answered with a decisive run, with Richardson scoring eight points on two drives, two free throws and a 3-pointer.

Richardson, who is averaging 18.0 points in his last four games, finished with 15. Guard Michael Gbinije added 14 points and forward Tyler Roberson posted his third double-double of the season (10 points, 12 rebounds) as the Orange won their first ACC game of the season and snapped a seven-game ACC losing streak dating to last season.

Guard Eli Carter led the Eagles (7-9, 0-3) with 13 points and forward Garland Owens had six points and seven rebounds.

In coach Jim Boeheim’s second game since returning from a nine-game NCAA-imposed suspension, the Orange avoided their first 0-5 conference start in school history.

Trailing 11-9 midway through the first half, the Orange outscored the Eagles 21-4 in the remainder of the half to take a 30-15 lead at intermission.

After Carter made two early 3-pointers, the Eagles didn’t hit another shot from beyond the arc in the first half and failed to score a field goal for a 10-minute stretch as Syracuse turned an 11-9 deficit into a 23-11 lead during Boston College’s drought.

