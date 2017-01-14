Battle lifts Syracuse past Boston College

Freshman guard Tyus Battle led a balanced Syracuse attack with 21 points and the Orange limited Boston College's dynamic duo of Jerome Robinson and Ky Bowman to 12 points as Syracuse thumped the Eagles 76-53 on Saturday in an Atlantic Coast Conference game at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y.

Battle, Tyler Lydon (16 points), Andrew White (13) and Taurean Thompson (10) combined for 60 points as Syracuse (11-7, 3-2) avenged an embarrassing 96-81 loss at Boston College on Jan. 1. In that game, Bowman (30 points) and Robinson (22) combined for 52 points as the Eagles shot 16 for 26 from 3-point range.

The top of Syracuse's 2-3 zone was more active Saturday, when Robinson (9 points) and Bowman (3) shot a combined 4 for 20 overall and 2 for 11 from beyond the arc. Entering the game, Robinson and Bowman were averaging a combined 33.7 points per game. Nick Popovic led the Eagles (9-9, 2-3) with 13 points.

The Eagles, who entered the game averaging an ACC-high 15.6 turnovers per game, committed 20 turnovers and Syracuse had a 20-6 edge in points off turnovers. The Orange also had a 32-18 edge in the paint thanks to Lydon and Thompson.

After closing the first half on a 5-0 run, the Orange scored the first six points of the second half to increase their lead to 19 at 41-22. The Eagles cut their deficit to 52-38, but Lydon scored eight points in a 13-0 run that boosted Syracuse's advantage to 65-38.

Syracuse took advantage of 15 Eagles' turnovers in the first half to build a 35-22 lead. While Boston College was throwing the ball away and failing to make a field goal during a nine-minute, 21-second stretch, the Orange went on a 14-2 run to grab a 26-15 lead.

White scored five of his nine first-half points in the closing minutes as the Orange added to its lead. Robinson and Bowman combined for more turnovers (seven) than points (five) in the first half as Syracuse had a 14-2 edge in points off turnovers.