Preview: Boston College at Virginia

Virginia looks to follow up a dramatic road victory and push its winning streak to six games when it hosts Boston College in an ACC clash Wednesday. The Cavaliers, who returned to the rankings this week at No. 21, kept the heat on first-place Syracuse with a 48-45 win at then-No. 17 Pittsburgh on Sunday, with a 3-pointer by Malcolm Brogdon in the final second proving to be the difference. Brogdon had 16 points and the league’s top defense held the Panthers to a 31.9 percent mark from the floor.

While Virginia is streaking, Boston College missed out on a chance to record consecutive wins for the first time in over two months when it fell 76-73 in overtime at Notre Dame on Saturday. The Eagles lost a four-point lead in the final minute of regulation in falling to 1-7 on the road. Ryan Anderson led Boston College with 21 points, Lonnie Jackson added 15 and Joe Rahon chipped in 13 for the Eagles, who are in the midst of playing five out of seven games on the road.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (6-15, 2-6 ACC): The Eagles were expected to rise a bit in the ACC standings this season, in part due to a late surge last season that began with a wild win over Virginia on March 3, which included a rally from five points down in the final two minutes and then a last-second halfcourt heave from the Cavaliers that went in a tick too late. Boston College could use another spark like that, but has not beaten any Division I team other than Virginia Tech (twice) since before Thanksgiving. The Eagles have been competitive in most affairs, however, losing their six conference games by an average of seven points.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (17-5, 8-1): Brogdon has been the model of consistency during the Cavaliers’ hot stretch, scoring exactly 16 points four times and 18 once in the five-game run. His game-winner Sunday also gave him his third straight game shooting 50 percent or better, which includes a phenomenal 8-of-10 showing from 3-point range. The sophomore finished the night as one of three players shooting over 50 percent from the field in league play, ranking second behind North Carolina’s James Michael McAdoo.

TIP-INS

1. Anderson is averaging 19.5 points on 66.7 percent shooting in his last two games.

2. Cavaliers G London Perrantes has 34 assists against only five turnovers in his last seven games and leads the league with a 4.7 assist-to-turnover ratio in ACC play.

3. Virginia has held opponents in the ACC to a 37.4 percent mark from the floor, compared to 45.4 for Boston College.

PREDICTION: Virginia 68, Boston College 59