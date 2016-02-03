Preview: Boston College at Virginia

Virginia looks as if it has regained its defensive dominance and has a great chance to continue its rise toward the top of the ACC. The Cavaliers look to follow up perhaps their most impressive win of the season when they host last-place Boston College in a conference tilt on Wednesday.

“We were complete on both ends of the floor,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett told reporters after Saturday’s 63-47 win at then-No. 14 Louisville, the Cavaliers’ fourth straight win and their top defensive effort of the season. Malcolm Brogdon and Anthony Gill scored 13 points apiece for Virginia, which returns home to defend a 15-game home winning streak dating to last season. The Eagles have not provided much of a challenge to anyone in conference play, dropping all eight games by at least 10 points and five by more than 20. They began a stretch of three straight road games against ranked opponents with an 89-62 loss at top-ranked North Carolina on Saturday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSN

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (7-14, 0-8 ACC): Saturday marked the Eagles’ first game since losing freshman guard Jerome Robinson - who ranks second on the team in scoring (11.6) - to a fractured wrist. Jim Christian’s team also had to deal without guard Darryl Hicks (concussion) and the lack of ball-handlers spelled doom against the superior Tar Heels, who forced 23 turnovers. “I thought defensively, we played hard, just offensively, we turned the ball over,” Christian told reporters. “We’re really shorthanded. ... A lot of them were on-ball turnovers, ball-handling turnovers. That was the difference in the game, obviously.”

ABOUT VIRGINIA (17-4, 6-3): Brogdon paces the Cavaliers in scoring (17.3) and Gill ranks second (14.9) while leading the way with six rebounds a game. They were the only double-digit scorers in a 15-point win at Boston College last season while London Perrantes chipped in eight points and a team-high six assists. Perrantes currently leads the ACC in 3-point shooting (51.9 percent) but is a more pedestrian 35.3 percent over the last four games, including two of the three contests this season in which he has failed to make a single 3-pointer.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia leads the ACC in shooting (50 percent), while Boston College is last (41.6).

2. Cavaliers G Marial Shayok is averaging eight points - more than double his season average - while making all three of his 3-point tries in the last two games.

3. Eagles G Eli Carter has scored at least 12 points in 13 consecutive games.

PREDICTION: Virginia 72, Boston College 52