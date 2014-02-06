No. 21 Virginia 77, Boston College 67: Malcolm Brogdon collected 17 points and career highs of 11 rebounds and seven assists as the host Cavaliers picked up their sixth straight win.

Anthony Gill and Justin Anderson scored 13 points apiece off the bench for Virginia (18-5, 9-1 ACC), which pulled within a half-game of first-place and top-ranked Syracuse. Evan Nolte contributed nine points - all in the second half - as the Cavaliers won their 10th in a row at home.

Ryan Anderson paced the Eagles (6-16, 2-7) with 20 points and seven rebounds. Olivier Hanlan had 14 points and Lonnie Jackson added 12 on four 3-pointers for Boston College, which fell to 1-8 on the road.

Virginia broke it open early by scoring 15 straight points to take a 20-5 lead midway through the first half. Brogdon and Anderson both had three-point plays in the outburst and Gill converted a pair of inside hoops late in the stanza to help the hosts go up 40-21 at halftime.

Consecutive 3-pointers by Hanlan and Garland Owens pulled the Eagles within 47-33 with 13 minutes left. Akil Mitchell had a layup moments later and Nolte followed with a three-point play to ignite a 7-0 burst that made it a 21-point margin, which gave the Cavaliers more than enough to withstand a late 15-2 spurt by Boston College.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Eagles were 0-for-8 with two turnovers during Virginia’s 15-0 first-half run. ... The Cavaliers’ six-game run in the ACC is its longest in league play since a seven-game streak during the 2006-07 season. ... Boston College, which entered ranked second in the ACC in foul shooting at 72.8 percent, went 10-for-20 from the line. Virginia was not much better at 19-for-34.