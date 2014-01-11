Preview: Boston College at Virginia Tech

It has been along time since Virginia Tech last put out the welcome mat in earnest forBoston College. Having dropped five of their last six meetings against theEagles, the host Hokies can finally look forward to Saturday’s Atlantic CoastConference clash with anticipation rather than trepidation. For Virginia Tech,it will be a chance to rebound from a 72-52 thrashing by No. 2 Syracuse onTuesday night as the Hokies try to put the brakes on a 1-3 skid before theyembark on another tough four-game stretch.

Boston College,on the other hand, has been in a tailspin the entire first half of this seasonand is mired in a four-game losing streak. The Eagles have dropped seven of theirlast eight overall and have scored more than 67 points just once during thatstretch, although the Hokies haven’t been any better, surpassing 61 pointsonce in their last five outings. One big reason for both teams’ scoringstruggles has been an inability to force turnovers, with Boston College ranking14th in the ACC in opposing turnovers, forcing an average of 9.5 per game,while Virginia Tech is 15th in the conference with Hokies’ foes averaging only8.8 turnovers per game.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN3

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (4-11, 0-2 ACC): The Eagles have been led by the play of Olivier Hanlan and Ryan Anderson,who are averaging 19.9 and 16 points, respectively. In the Eagles’ 62-60heartbreaker versus Clemson last Saturday, Hanlan finished with a game-high 27points but missed three of four shots from the foul line in the final twoseconds with the game in the balance. Despite Hanlan’s game-ending struggles,Boston College still leads the ACC in foul shooting at 77.3 percent, rankingthird in the nation behind Hanlan’s 82.8 percent free-throw accuracy.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (8-6, 1-1): The Hokies sport a more balanced attackwith Jarell Eddie (16.6), Adam Smith (12.7) and Ben Emelogu (11.9) all averaging in doublefigures while C.J. Barksdale isn’t far behind at 9.2 points per game. VirginiaTech hasn’t been shy about launching shots from theperimeter. Eddie’s 46.8 percent shooting from beyond thearc leads the team while Smith (40.7), Marshall Wood (41.7) and Will Johnston (41.4) also connect at a high rate.

TIP-INS

1. Despite itsrecent overall struggles with Boston College, Virginia Tech has gone 5-2 athome against the Eagles since 2006.

2. The balancedHokies have had 10 different players score at least 10 points in a game thisseason.

3. Hanlan hasled the Eagles in scoring in the second half 12 times this season, averaging14.3 points after the intermission.

PREDICTION: Virginia Tech 71, Boston College 68