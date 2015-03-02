Preview: Boston College at Virginia Tech

(Updated: UPDATES Virginia’s ranking UPDATES Virginia Tech’s ranking in FT percentage)

Boston College, which snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 79-63 upset of North Carolina State on Saturday, will try to escape the ACC cellar when it visits Virginia Tech on Monday. The Eagles and the Hokies, who have lost five in a row including a 69-57 setback at No. 2 Virginia on Saturday, each enter the game tied for last place with 2-14 league marks and two games remaining. It’s the only regular-season meeting between the two teams so the winner will get the tiebreaker when it comes to seeding for next week’s conference tournament should they end up in a tie.

Virginia Tech is 9-7 at home this season including ACC wins over Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech. The Hokies will have to find a way to slow down hot-shooting BC guard Olivier Hanlan, who averaged 27.5 points during the month of February while shooting 46 percent from 3-point range. “He’s as good as any guard in the country. Period. End of story,” N.C. State coach Mark Gottfried told the Boston Globe after Hanlan finished with 24 points and eight rebounds on Saturday.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (10-18, 2-14 ACC): Hanlan paces the ACC in scoring (19.6) and also leads the team in assists (4.2). “I‘m not the expert for the NBA level, but it’s hard for me to imagine that somebody is not going to end up with a great player one day and he’s going to have a long career,” Gottfried said. Guard Aaron Brown (15.2), a transfer from Southern Miss, is the only other player averaging in double figures while Dennis Clifford, a 7-foot-1 junior center, leads the team in rebounding (5.2) and is also averaging 7.1 points.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (10-19, 2-14): The Hokies rely on the outside shooting of junior guard Adam Smith and freshman guard Justin Bibbs for the bulk of their scoring. Smith, who had 19 points in Saturday’s loss at Virginia, leads the team in scoring (13.8) and is shooting 43.6 percent from 3-point range. Bibbs (12.1) is the only other player averaging in double figures and is shooting 42.7 percent beyond the arc.

TIP-INS

1. Hanlan has scored 30 or more points in four of his last seven games.

2. Virginia Tech is shooting 63.2 percent from the foul line, which is tied for 333th nationally.

3. Smith has scored in double figures in 11 consecutive games.

PREDICTION: Virginia Tech 65, Boston College 63