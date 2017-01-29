Preview: Boston College at Virginia Tech

It has been a rough stretch in recent years for Boston College, but a couple of close losses to then-No. 9 North Carolina and Miami (Fla.) have given the Eagles reason for hope. Boston College tries to snap a four-game losing streak Sunday when it visits Virginia Tech.

The Eagles were regular participants in the NCAA Tournament for the first decade of the 21st century but are working on their sixth consecutive losing season. Boston College has shown signs of life of late, losing 90-82 to the Tar Heels on Jan. 21 and 78-77 at Miami on Wednesday when sophomore Jerome Robinson’s good 3-pointer was taken just after time expired. In a game the Eagles trailed by 15 in the first half and 17 in the second, Robinson kept the Eagles attached by scoring 27 points. The Hokies didn’t put up much of a fight at sixth-ranked North Carolina on Thursday, falling behind midway through the first half and never challenging in the 91-72 loss.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (9-12, 2-6): A.J. Turner scored 15 points, while freshman Ky Bowman added 10 and six rebounds against the Hurricanes. Robinson has been opening eyes around the ACC with his play, averaging 20 points and 3.2 assists while leading the team in 3-pointers (38), steals (36), as well as free throws attempted (111) and made (77). Bowman is the Eagles’ other double-figure scorer (12.9 points, 42.1 percent beyond the arc) while Turner (36-of-86) and Jordan Chatman (31-of-79) are also dangerous from long-range for a team that shoots 37.7 percent during the season.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (15-5, 4-4): Seth Allen scored 19 points against the Tar Heels for the Hokies, who shot 51 percent for the game but didn't provide much resistance, getting outrebounded on the offensive end 19-4 and surrendering 14 3-pointers. Justin Robinson (10.6 points, 4.4 assists) had 17 points and seven assists, while Zach LeDay (16.1 points, 6.9 rebounds) added 12 points. Allen (12.1 points, 3.6 assists) led the Hokies to a 71-56 win at Boston College last year, scoring a team-high 14 points off the bench and adding four assists and four steals.

TIP-INS

1. Boston College has won 12 of the 19 games between the schools since the Eagles joined the ACC in 2005-06. Virginia Tech joined the season before.

2. Bowman is averaging 16.9 points in league play and has made 22-of-47 shots beyond the arc in those eight contests.

3. Robinson reached 20 points for the first time in four games after having scored 20-plus in eight straight, including the first four conference games.

PREDICTION: Virginia Tech 77, Boston College 70