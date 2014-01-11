Boston College 62, Virginia Tech 59: Lonnie Jackson scored a season-high 17points, including the game-winning 3-pointer in the final minute, to liftthe visiting Eagles to an ACC victory over the Hokies.

OlivierHanlan added 14 points for Boston College (5-11, 1-2 ACC), whichsnapped a four-game losing skid. Ryan Anderson added six points and a game-high 12 rebounds for the Eagles,who beat the Hokies for the sixth time in seven meetings.

Adam Smith cameoff the bench to record 12 points to lead Virginia Tech (8-7, 1-2), which lostfor the fourth time in five outings. C.J. Barksdale and Jarell Eddie finishedin double figures as well with 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Hokies.

Neither team led by more than five points and Jackson decided it on his fifth 3-pointerof the game with 27 seconds left, giving the Eagles the lead a little more than a minute after Barksdale’s second 3-pointer of the half had put theHokies ahead 59-58. Smith’s eight-foot jumper with less two seconds left missedfor the Hokies, who had opened the second half by shooting only 3-of-17 fromthe floor, and Joe Rahon’s free throw closed it out.

The struggling Eagles,who had lost seven of their previous eight, never trailed by more than three inthe first half when they hit half of their 14 attempts from 3-point range -- led by Jackson‘s4-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc. The Hokies countered by going 7-of-11 fromthe foul line to offset their 3-of-10 shooting from 3-point territory to take a34-32 lead into the intermission.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Boston College improved to 16-8 all-timeagainst Virginia Tech. … Joey van Zegeren had a game-high five blocked shotsfor the Hokies. … The Eagles committed 10 turnovers, but had 13 assists, led byfive from Rahon.