Boston College 66, Virginia Tech 59: Dimitri Batten tied his season high with 18 points as the visiting Eagles won their second straight game to move out of a tie with the Hokies for last place in the ACC.

Olivier Hanlan recorded 15 points and six rebounds, Aaron Brown scored 13 points and Dennis Clifford added 10 points and nine rebounds for Boston College (11-18, 3-14 ACC). The Eagles, who shot 52.4 percent, moved into a tie with Georgia Tech, which hosts North Carolina on Tuesday, for 13th place in the ACC.

Adam Smith scored a game-high 22 points for Virginia Tech (10-20, 2-15), which lost its sixth straight game. Malik Muller finished with eight points, and Christian Beyer added six points and eight rebounds for the Hokies, who shot 38.9 percent in losing for the fourth straight time against the Eagles.

Hanlan, named the ACC’s Player of the Week earlier Monday, scored 11 points, and Batten added 10 in the first half as the Eagles shot 63 percent en route to a 41-28 halftime lead. Virginia Tech, behind a 9-0 run capped by Devin Wilson’s 3-pointer, led 19-17 before Boston College made eight straight shots, including a pair of 3-pointers by Batten, during a 24-7 run over the next six minutes.

Garland Owens sank two free throws to extend Boston College’s lead to 52-30 with 15:43 remaining, but Smith scored eight points during a 16-2 run to cut the deficit to 54-46 with a little over eight minutes remaining. Virginia Tech got as close as six after Smith’s 3-pointer with a little more than two minutes left, but the Eagles sealed the win by sinking six of eight free throws in the final minute.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Boston College had a pair of 11-0 runs in the first half. ... Smith has scored 20 or more points in a game five times this season. ... Hanlan has scored in double figures in 28 of Boston College’s 29 games.