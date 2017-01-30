Fast start propels Virginia Tech past Boston College

Senior guard Seth Allen scored 12 of his points in the first half, Virginia Tech made 10 of its first 11 field-goal attempts and the Hokies withstood a shooting exhibition by Jordan Chatman in an 85-79 win against Boston College on Sunday at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va.

Chatman, a graduate transfer from BYU, scored 30 points and did his best Stephen Curry imitation by going 10-for-10, including 9-for-9 from 3-point range, before missing his final two attempts to keep the Eagles close after falling behind early.

While not perfect, the Hokies were pretty close as they got off to a sizzling start.

Virginia Tech (16-5, 5-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) didn’t miss a shot in the game’s first seven minutes as the Hokies opened up an early double-digit lead.

Allen was aggressive in driving to the hoop and then stepping back beyond the 3-point line as the Hokies opened up a 34-18 lead at the 7:49 mark.

Boston College sophomore guard Jerome Robinson, (20 points per game) entered the game as the third-leading scorer in the ACC and scored 27 in a one-point loss to Miami on Wednesday.

Against the Hokies, he was a non-factor in the first half after picking up his third foul at the 9:44 mark and going to the bench with four points.

But Chatman more than made up for Robinson catching fire and connecting on six attempts from 3-point range on his way to 21 first-half points.

Virginia Tech junior guard Justin Bibbs tried to match Chatman, connecting on three attempts from long range in the first half, including a buzzer-beater to give the Hokies a 47-36 halftime lead.

Virginia Tech made 14 of 22 field-goal attempts and went 8 of 11 from 3-point range in the first half.

Boston College (9-13, 2-7) went 11 of 25 and 7 of 15 from beyond the arc in the first half.

Chatman picked up where he left off in the early going of the second half. The Eagles whittled down the 11-point halftime deficit to get within five at 57-52 on a conventional three-point play by Jerome Robinson.

The Eagles got to within one, but turnovers and bad shots doomed BC.

Bibbs matched Allen with 18 points for the Hokies.

Chatman easily eclipsed his previous career high of 16 while Robinson and Ky Bowman added 17 apiece for the Eagles.

The loss was the 15th straight on the road for Boston College, which last won away from Chestnut Hill, Mass., on March 2, 2015, ironically at Virginia Tech.