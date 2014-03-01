Preview: Boston College at Wake Forest

Boston College and Wake Forest have each lost seven of eight entering their ACC game Saturday at Wake Forest but at least the Demon Deacons can claim victory in their most recent game. Wake Forest knocked off Clemson on Tuesday, snapping a seven-game losing streak with the 62-57 victory and avoiding just their third winless month of February since 1951. Boston College has lost two straight following its shocking upset of then-No. 1 Syracuse on Feb. 19.

Codi Miller-McIntyre has been unable to come near matching his start to the season, when he scored at least 20 points in the first four games and five of the initial six, but the 6-3 guard continues to lead the Demon Deacons in scoring at 13.4. There’s a good chance he’ll start off guarding Boston College’s leading scorer, Olivier Hanlan, who has remained remarkably consistent this season, reaching double figures in scoring in all but two games. Ryan Anderson, on the other hand, has struggled of late for the Eagles, failing to better his current scoring average of 14.2 points in the last six games.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, RSN

BOSTON COLLEGE (7-21, 3-12 ACC): Joe Rahon is another member of the Eagles who just can’t seem to keep a good thing going. He’s stuck in another rut heading into the weekend, scoring nine, four and then zero points in the last three games, shooting 4-for-18 in that span and dropping his scoring average from 9.8 to 9.2, which remains third on the team. Lonnie Jackson has been the No. 1 scoring option off the bench, but also went scoreless in Wednesday’s seven-point loss to visiting Pittsburgh.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (15-13, 5-10): The Demon Deacons have two other players averaging double figures in scoring, forwards Devin Thomas (11.2) and Travis McKie (10.9). Thomas continues to make good use of his shot attempts, connecting on 55.3 percent this season, up from 49.8 as a freshman a year ago. McKie has had a couple huge games in ACC play, scoring 24 points against Virginia Tech and 26 against Georgia Tech, but has only combined for 10 field goal attempts in the last two games.

TIP-INS

1. McKie is the eighth player for Wake Forest to total at least 1,600 points and 800 rebounds for his career.

2. Wake Forest G Coron Williams has combined for four turnovers during conference play.

3. Hanlan is the 29th player in ACC history to reach 1,000 points for his career while still just a sophomore.

PREDICTION: Boston College 75, Wake Forest 72