Preview: Boston College at Wake Forest

Something has to give when teams with double-digit losing streaks meet Sunday as Boston College visits Wake Forest. The Eagles have lost a school-record 13 straight games, breaking the tie with the 1999-2000 team with Wednesday’s loss at Clemson, while the Demon Deacons have dropped 11 in a row, and to make matters worse, will be without star forward Devin Thomas for the next two games.

Boston College led with over 12 minutes remaining Wednesday before dropping a 65-54 decision to the Tigers. Fifth-year senior Dennis Clifford had 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting and eight rebounds while freshman Sammy Barnes-Thompkins added 14 points off the bench. Wake Forest is coming off a 101-96 double-overtime loss at Pittsburgh on Tuesday, but the bigger news this week was the two-game suspension of Thomas (team highs of 15.8 points and 10.2 rebounds) and the dismissal of sophomore forward Cornelius Hudson (7.8 points), both for violating team rules. “Cornelius and Devin have had lapses of judgment and hopefully they will learn from this,” coach Danny Manning said in a statement Friday. “We will continue to support them with their academic responsibilities at Wake Forest.”

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (7-19, 0-13 ACC): Despite all their struggles, the Eagles rank 67th in statistician KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency rating (98.4 points per 100 possessions) - their best ranking since 2005 (95.8). Senior point guard Eli Carter leads the team in scoring (15.7 points) and assists (four per game) but shot 1-of-17 against Clemson and is a combined 14-of-66 in his last five games with 47 points, with 26 coming in a Feb. 9 loss to North Carolina. Barnes-Thompkins (5.1 points) has reached double figures in scoring in four of his last five games while the 6-9 Clifford is averaging career highs of 9.1 points and 7.1 rebounds.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (10-16, 1-13): The Demon Deacons led by as many as nine points in the first half against Pitt, had a three-point edge with less than 20 seconds left in regulation and failed to extend a one-point lead in the final minute of overtime by missing two field-goal attempts and two free throws and committing a turnover. Hudson posted career highs of six 3-pointers and 22 points while Bryant Crawford added 20 points, six rebounds, six assists and five steals. The 6-3 freshman guard has scored in double figures in nine straight games and his five 20-point outings is the most for a Deacons rookie since Travis McKie had the same number in 2010-11.

TIP-INS

1. Boston College leads the all-time series 12-6, including a 79-61 victory last season.

2. The Eagles have had nine freshmen play this season, which is the third-most in the country behind Bradley and Northern Arizona (10 each).

3. Thomas is one of two players in the ACC averaging a double-double in both conference and overall games, and he is the active conference leader in career rebounds (1,029) and double-doubles (33).

PREDICTION: Boston College 67, Wake Forest 63