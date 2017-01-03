Preview: Boston College at Wake Forest

Ky Bowman is finally starting to carry over what he does in practice into the games and it has made a big difference for Boston College, which faces its first ACC road game Tuesday at Wake Forest. After struggling over the first nine games, the freshman guard produced 21.2 points per contest over the last five games for the Eagles, who won four of their last five contests.

"That's the way he practiced from the first day he got here, but he wasn't performing in the game the way we knew he could," coach Jim Christian told the media. "Every situation is new to him." Part of Bowman's problems early in the season was opportunity as his playing time was sporadic, ranging from nine minutes in two games to a high of 27 minutes. He averaged 32.8 minutes over the last five games, which has allowed him to put up 5.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in addition to tripling his scoring output. If they want to avoid an 0-3 start in the league, the Demon Deacons will need to figure out their second half problems as they fell victim to an 18-0 run by Florida State and 15-0 spurt by Clemson.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSN, NESN

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (8-6, 1-0 ACC): While Bowman needed time to emerge, Jerome Robinson has been a constant for the Eagles, who are already assured of not repeating last year's winless ACC campaign. After doing so only once as a freshman, the sophomore guard registered 10 games of 20 or more points, including five straight. Robinson rebounded nicely from a 2-of-13, four-point effort in a loss to Hartford on Dec. 9 by shooting 55 percent from the field and 11-for-21 from 3-point range in the last five games.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (9-5, 0-2): If the Demon Deacons want to be able to close out games in the ACC, their best player needs to get more involved in the closing minutes. John Collins last shot attempt against Florida State came with more than 10 minutes left and he had only one shot in the final 4:21 against Clemson. That leaves the likes of Bryant Crawford, Keyshawn Woods, Austin Arians and Brandon Childress to fire up lower percentage shots from the perimeter as Wake Forest tries to play catch up.

TIP-INS

1. Bowman, Robinson and A.J. Turner are deadly from beyond the arc as the trio combined to make 43.9 percent for the Eagles, who return to North Carolina Saturday for a date with No. 8 Duke.

2. The last time Wake Forest dropped its first three league games was in 2010-11, when the Demon Deacons started 0-5 in the ACC under Jeff Bzdelik.

3. After losing the first seven games of the series, Wake Forest won seven of the last 12 meetings.

PREDICTION: Boston College 83, Wake Forest 79