Preview: Boston College vs. Wake Forest

Wake Forest can cement an at-large bid in the upcoming NCAA Tournament with a solid showing in the ACC tourney this week, beginning with a first-round matchup with Boston College on Tuesday in Brooklyn, N.Y. The 10th-seeded Demon Deacons went a long way toward securing an NCAA berth with three straight wins to end the regular season, but a loss to the last-place Eagles would severely hurt their postseason resume.

"This is huge for us," All-ACC first-teamer John Collins told reporters after an 89-84 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday. "It's showing progress, and it can't happen at any better time. We're going up to Brooklyn and hopefully going to the Big Dance." Collins finished second in the in ACC Player of the Year voting after leading the league in shooting (62.3 percent), ranking second in rebounding (9.8) and third in scoring (19.1). He averaged 21.5 points and 11.5 boards in two wins this season over Boston College, which carries a 14-game losing streak into the postseason after Saturday's 82-68 setback at Clemson. The winner takes on No. 7 seed Virginia Tech in the second round Wednesday night.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2, ACC Network

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (9-22): Coach Jim Christian said in the wake of the loss to Clemson that "we've got a good foundation now," and it is no secret that he's referring to guards Jerome Robinson and Ky Bowman. Robinson, a sophomore, finished fourth in the ACC in scoring (18.7) and was an All-ACC honorable mention pick, while Bowman was part of the conference's All-Freshman team after averaging 14.5 points and shooting 44.5 percent from 3-point distance. The Eagles, who were ousted in the opening round last season, have allowed at least 82 points in nine of their last 10 games.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (18-12): Collins was limited to 13 points and nine boards in the win over the Hokies on Saturday as he wrestled with foul trouble, but guard Bryant Crawford carried the load with 26 points. Crawford (15.8) ranks second to Collins on the team's scoring list and fellow sophomore Keyshawn Woods (12.8) is third. Austin Arians and Mitchell Wilbekin combined for 94 3-pointers while shooting a collective 40.3 percent from beyond the arc for the ACC's third-ranked offense (82.1).

TIP-INS

1. Wake Forest has lost three straight in the ACC tournament since a win over Notre Dame in the first round in 2014.

2. Eagles G Jordan Chatman scored 22 points while making 4-of-6 from 3-point range in the previous meeting.

3. Wake Forest is second in the ACC in foul shooting (77 percent) and Boston College ranks last (67.9).

PREDICTION: Wake Forest 84, Boston College 73