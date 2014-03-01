Boston College 80, Wake Forest 72: Ryan Anderson had 24 points and seven rebounds as the visiting Eagles surprised the Demon Deacons.

Olivier Hanlan scored 13 of his 17 points in the second half for Boston College (8-21, 4-12 ACC), which won for just the second time in its last nine games. Lonnie Jackson had 12 points and Patrick Heckmann added 10 or the Eagles.

Travis McKie and Devin Thomas scored 18 points apiece to lead Wake Forest (15-14, 5-11), which has lost eight of its last nine. Coron Williams added 13 points and Codi Miller-McIntyre finished with 10 for the Demon Deacons.

Boston College used a 12-1 run to open up a 22-11 lead with 7 ½ minutes left in the first half and the Eagles kept a six-point advantage at the break. Wake Forest looked like it was ready to take the game to the wire as the Demon Deacons twice stormed back to tie the score and then moved ahead 42-40 on two free throws by Tyler Cavanaugh with just under 14 minutes left.

Heckmann and Jackson sandwiched 3-pointers around a missed 3 by Miles Overton and Wake Forest was back in chase mode. Boston College didn’t make a field goal over the last 7:07 but kept the lead by shooting 18-for-22 from the line in that span.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Boston College is averaging 8.5 turnovers over the last 11 games after averaging 12.9 in the first 18 games. … Boston College came in tied for the ACC lead in free-throw percentage at 73.7 and shot 32-for-42 against Wake Forest … Thomas set career highs of 12 free throws and 16 attempts for the Demon Deacons. He had five field-goal attempts en route to scoring 18 points.