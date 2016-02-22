Wake Forest 74, Boston College 48

Freshman center Doral Moore scored 19 points in his first career start as Wake Forest ended an 11-game losing streak by blowing out Boston College 74-48 Sunday night at Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Wake Forest led 29-2 less than 13 minutes into the game and later took the margin to 38-6 to avoid falling into last place in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Guard Codi Miller-McIntyre added 14 points, guard Bryant Crawford scored 12 points and guard Mitch Wilbekin and forward John Collins each had 11 points for the Demon Deacons (11-16, 2-13 ACC).

Moore made seven of eight shots from the field.

Guard Eli Carter’s 18 points and forward Garland Owens’ 13 points paced last-place Boston College, which has lost 14 consecutive games.

The Eagles (7-20, 0-14) began the game by shooting 3-for-24 from the field. They finished at 31 percent (18-for-58), including 6-for-30 on 3-pointers.

The score was 41-14 at halftime in the only meeting of the regular season between the teams.

The game came two days after Wake Forest announced a two-game suspension for forward Devin Thomas, a senior who leads the team in scoring and rebounding, and the dismissal of guard Cornelius Hudson.