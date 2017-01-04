Wake Forest pulls away from Boston College

Wake Forest's John Collins scored 17 points as the Demon Deacons used a strong second half for a 79-66 victory against visiting Boston College on Tuesday night at Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Dinos Mitoglou poured in 15 points, Austin Arians had 12 and Bryant Crawford chipped in 11 for Wake Forest (10-5, 1-2 ACC).

Related Coverage Preview: Boston College at Wake Forest

The Demon Deacons used a 9-0 run, capped by Brandon Childress' 3-pointer, to grab a 51-45 lead before extending the advantage to 61-48.

The Eagles' Nik Popovic picked up a technical foul during Wake Forest's big burst.

Jerome Robinson scored 20 points, Ky Bowman had 14 and A.J. Turner added 11 points for Boston College.

The Demon Deacons, playing their third game in seven days, lost their ACC home opener Saturday to Clemson when the Tigers scored the game's final 15 points. This time, Wake Forest had a better finishing touch.

Boston College, which Sunday against Syracuse won an ACC game for the first time since March 2015, couldn't keep its momentum going.

Bowman, who had 30 points against Syracuse, was slow to get untracked and ended up shooting 3 of 15 from the field.

The Eagles shot 3-for-15 on 3-pointers in the first half, but led 37-35 at the break. During the first 16 minutes of the second half, they made only 3 of 17 shots from the field.