Crawford helps Wake Forest down Boston College

Bryant Crawford scored 20 points as 10th-seeded Wake Forest withstood a second-half surge from last-place Boston College before sprinting away with a 92-78 victory in the ACC Tournament's first round Tuesday afternoon at Barclays Center in New York.

Wake Forest (19-12) will meet seventh-seeded Virginia Tech (21-9) in Wednesday night's second round. Wake Forest won at Virginia Tech 89-84 in Saturday's regular-season finale.

Boston College (9-23) ended the season on a 15-game losing streak.

Wake Forest received 19 points and 12 rebounds from John Collins and 17 points apiece from Austin Arians and Keyshawn Woods. Collins was 4-for-8 from the field, all in the second half.

Boston College, which trailed early by as much as 10 points, pulled even at 53-53 with 15:03 left. Wake Forest's Brandon Childress answered with a 3-pointer on the next possession to spark a 9-0 run in less than 90 seconds that stretched to a 14-1 burst.

Boston College's Jerome Robinson missed his first eight shots from the field, but ended up with 17 points. Jordan Chatman added 14 points and Johncarlos Reyes had 10 points for the Eagles, who lost three times this season to Wake Forest.

The Demon Deacons shot 4-for-4 on 3-pointers in barely more than the opening three minutes for a 15-5 lead. Arians had three of the long-range baskets.

Still, Boston College rallied within 29-27 and had possessions to pull closer.

It was 33-30 when Wake Forest began a stretch of scoring its next seven points on free throws.

Wake Forest led 44-38 at halftime even though Collins, an All-ACC first team selection, was without a field-goal attempt (yet he was 5-for-7 on free throws).

The Demon Deacons made only one of seven 3-point attempts for the rest of the half after the 4-for-4 stretch.

Boston College lost freshman guard Ky Bowman to an apparent knee injury with 5:04 left in the first half when he landed awkwardly after blocking a shot. He scored seven points.