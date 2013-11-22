Preview: Boston College at Washington

Boston College set itself up with an ambitious pre-conference schedule and is watching that plan backfire as the close losses pile up. The Eagles will attempt to avoid another setback when they meet Washington on Friday in the consolation game of the 2K Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Huskies could not keep up with Indiana in Thursday’s other semifinal, but are facing a Boston College team that doesn’t quite play at that pace.

The Eagles scored more than 82 points once in their first five games - a 95-92 home loss to Toledo on Nov. 14. Boston College features a pair of players in Olivier Hanlan and Ryan Anderson that can put up points, but is getting inconsistent minutes from everyone else. The Huskies rely on guard C.J. Wilcox but got an encouraging performance from forward Perris Blackwell on Thursday.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (1-4): The Eagles started their season at Providence and dropped a neutral-site game against Massachusetts before the loss to Toledo. The rough pre-conference slate still includes trips to Purdue, Southern California, Auburn, Harvard and dates with Maryland and Virginia Commonwealth, throwing a lot of pressure on the likes of Hanlan and Anderson before even getting to the ACC slate. Hanlan suffered through his worst shooting night of the season with a 5-for-14 performance in Thursday’s 72-70 loss, but kept Boston College in the game late with a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (2-2): Blackwell collected 14 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks in the 102-84 loss to the Hoosiers on Thursday, notching his second straight double-double. The Huskies like to fire away from the outside and slash from the perimeter with guard trio Wilcox, Andrew Andrews and Nigel Williams-Goss, but Blackwell’s six offensive rebounds were just as important to keeping the team relatively close to the Hoosiers. Wilcox went 2-of-10 from 3-point range in the loss and is 8-for-27 from beyond the arc through the first four games.

TIP-INS

1. Boston College went 24-of-25 from the free-throw line Thursday, led by Anderson’s 11-of-11.

2. The Eagles entered the tournament averaging just 26.3 rebounds but got the better of Connecticut on the glass 33-32 on Thursday.

3. Washington F Shawn Kemp, Jr. did not attempt a shot and had one rebound before fouling out against Indiana.

PREDICTION: Washington 86, Boston College 83