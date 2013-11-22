Boston College 89, Washington 78: Joe Rahon scored 16 of his 22 points in the first half as the Eagles jumped out to a big lead and held off the Huskies in the consolation game of the 2K Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Ryan Anderson added 18 points and seven rebounds for Boston College (2-4), which dropped a heartbreaker to Connecticut in the semifinals on Thursday. Olivier Hanlan chipped in 20 points and six assists for the Eagles while Lonnie Jackson scored 10 off the bench.

C.J. Wilcox kept Washington (2-3) in the game with 30 points on 11-of-16 shooting. Wilcox hit six 3-pointers for the Huskies, who got 12 points from Andrew Andrews and 11 off the bench from Darin Johnson.

Washington was within one point early in the first half when Rahon started to catch fire, pouring in 11 points during a 16-6 push that left Boston College in control. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Alex Dragicevich and Hanlan later in the period stretched it to 37-21 and the Eagles enjoyed a 46-34 lead at the break.

Boston College pushed the lead to 18 points less than five minutes into the second before Washington began to make a run. Johnson’s layup knocked the deficit back to single digits with just under eight minutes to play and it was a 78-69 gap before Jackson buried a 3-pointer and Hanlan scored on two straight possessions to help the Eagles put it away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Washington, which entered the game shooting 25.8 percent from beyond the arc, went 10-of-16 from 3-point range. … Huskies F Perris Blackwell struggled to eight points and three rebounds, snapping a string of two straight double-doubles. … Hanlan has scored 18 or more points in each of Boston College’s first six games.