Preview: Boston College vs. West Virginia

A pair of former Big East members square off in the semifinals of the Puerto Rico Tip­-Off when Boston College plays West Virginia on Friday. The Mountaineers cruised in their opener, leading by as many as 31 points in routing George Mason. Boston College led most of the way in its first­-round victory over New Mexico, though the Lobos made the Eagles sweat a little down the stretch.

What may make Jim Christian’s squad nervous is West Virginia’s defense, which is forcing 22.6 turnovers per game. That’s where guard Olivier Hanlan can help as the Eagles will lean on the junior to make the right decisions against the Mountaineers’ pressure. On the other end, Boston College must hit the defensive glass as West Virginia has shown a penchant for crashing the offensive boards.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (2-1): Last year, Boston College shot 702 3-­pointers, averaging 21.9 attempts per game but converting only 35.2 percent. Through three games this year, the Eagles have put up 68, but are hitting only 20.6 percent of them. For Boston College to be successful, it must be more selective with its 3-point attempts. Continuing to shoot from long distance and not hitting invites the opposition to run off the long rebound, something the Eagles definitely can’t afford against an opportunistic West Virginia squad.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (3-0): Bob Huggins is a hard man to satisfy. Despite a 26-point victory over George Mason in Thursday’s opening round, Huggins wasn’t pleased, and vows his team will be even better against Boston College. “Our press wasn’t very good,” Huggins told reporters. “We started looking for shots and not looking to score, which is something you can do subconsciously when you get a big lead, which we did, and from then on, we didn’t play well. We’ll try and fix it before (Friday).”

TIP-­INS

1. Boston College has 32 assists and 46 turnovers.

2. Mountaineers G Gary Browne played in his 100th game in the win over George Mason.

3. West Virginia is 6-1 all-time in games played in Puerto Rico.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 86, Boston College 72