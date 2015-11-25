No. 1 Kentucky 82, Boston University 62

One day after being anointed the new No. 1 team in America, Kentucky was never in danger of losing that title following an 82-62 over Boston University Tuesday night at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.

Thanks to a balanced attack that included five players in double figures, Kentucky (5-0) shot 52 percent from the field and outrebounded Boston 45-27.

Senior forward Alex Poythress came off the bench to lead Kentucky with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman forward Skal Labissiere was tops in scoring with 16. Sophomore point guard Tyler Ulis had 15 points followed by freshmen guards Jamal Murray and Isaiah Briscoe with 12 and 11, respectively.

For its part, Boston (2-3) had four players score in double figures, topped by guard John Papale with 15.

Kentucky returns to action Friday in the Hoophall Miami Invitational but what might more accurately be called the John Calipari reunion tour. Calipari’s Kentucky team will face South Florida, coached by former Calipari assistant Orlando Antigua. The second game pits Ohio State against Memphis, which is coached by another Calipari protege, Josh Pastner.