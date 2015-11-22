Boston U. 78, South Florida 66

Cheddi Mosely scored 21 points and Boston University notched a 78-66 victory over South Florida on Saturday night in Tampa, Fla.

It was the Bulls’ fourth consecutive loss to open the season.

Mosely, a sophomore guard, was one of four Terriers in double figures. Senior guard John Papale added 17 points, senior forward Nathan Dieudonne had 12 and senior forward Justin Alston chipped in 11.

Boston U. outscored South Florida by 10 in the second half, and had a lead as big as 13 points with 12 minutes remaining.

The long ball was a large factor in the outcome, as the Terriers shot 45.5 percent from deep, hitting 10-of-22 shots from 3-point range. The Bulls, meanwhile, went 0-for-10 from beyond the arc.

Sophomore guard Roddy Peters had 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting for South Florida.

The Bulls also got 14 points and 12 rebounds from senior center Jaleel Cousins, and 11 points off the bench from freshman guard Jahmal McMurray.

South Florida outrebounded Boston, 41-30, but turned the ball over 12 times to the Terriers’ six and missed 10-of-30 free throws.